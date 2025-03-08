Famous People Born on March 8: March 8 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities from different fields. In music, producer and songwriter Benny Blanco has left a lasting impact. Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan and Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur also celebrate their birthdays on this day. Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor, known for his remarkable career, shares the date with Hollywood actors Freddie Prinze Jr. and James Van Der Beek. Renowned businessman Niranjan Hiranandani, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, and Indian politician Vasundhara Raje are also among the influential figures born on March 8.

Famous March 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Benny Blanco Fardeen Khan Harmanpreet Kaur Ross Taylor Freddie Prinze Jr. James Van Der Beek Niranjan Hiranandani Sahir Ludhianvi (8 March 1921 - 25 October 1980) Vasundhara Raje Petra Kvitová

