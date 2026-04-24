Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): The competition series 'Fear Factor: House of Fear' has been renewed for Season 2, Fox announced Thursday. Johnny Knoxville will return to host the competition series.

According to Variety, a reboot of the popular 2000s show that ran for seven seasons, on 'Fear Factor: House of Fear,' a group of strangers living together in a remote location will conquer their fears, claim the grand prize and earn the right to proclaim.

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As per the show's official logline, "Fear is not a factor! In the end, only one contestant will conquer their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize."

The show's official Instagram handle shared the poster on its Instagram handle on Thursday.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DXfMOehiUvG/

According to Variety, the 'Fear Factor: House of Fear' instantly established itself as a signature unscripted series for Fox, and our audience can't get enough of how it takes them - and our contestants - to the absolute edge with every episode," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, in a statement.

"Johnny Knoxville's fearless, unpredictable energy makes him the perfect ringmaster, as he and our friends at Endemol have redefined this iconic format and elevated it into something fresh, addictive, highly competitive, and cringe-inducing in all the best ways. And believe it or not, they're already plotting new ways to raise the shock-and-awe quotient for Season Two," added Thorn as quoted by Variety.

Since the show's debut earlier this year, 'Fear Factor: House of Fear's debut episode delivered 16.5 million multiplatform viewers, per Fox, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

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