Avinash Tiwary Calls Out ‘60-Year-Old’ Bollywood Actors for Showing Off 6-Pack Abs, Questions ‘Why Is There Is No Value for Skill?’ (Watch Video)

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Actor Avinash Tiwary, currently promoting his upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny 2, has sparked a conversation regarding the Hindi film industry’s perceived obsession with physical appearance. In a candid interview, the actor questioned why veteran stars in their 60s are still expected to flaunt chiselled physiques, suggesting that "skill and craft" are often sidelined in favour of "selling desirability." ‘O Romeo’: Rahul Deshpande on His First Action Scene and How Nana Patekar Helped Him Handle a Gun.

Avinash Tiwary on Bollywood's Fixation with Six-Pack Abs

Speaking with Siddharth Kanan, Tiwary noted that Bollywood appears to be unique in its insistence on ageing actors maintaining a specific muscular look. He contrasted this trend with other major film industries, including Hollywood and South Indian cinema.

"In no other industry do you see 60-year-olds walking around with six-pack abs just to sell desirability, not even in Hollywood," Tiwary stated. He referenced veteran international stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, noting that they do not feel the need to rely on such physical tropes at this stage of their careers."So why is it only in the Hindi film industry? Why is there no value for skill and craft?" he asked.

Critique of 'Underrated' Labels

Tiwary also addressed the common habit of labelling talented actors as "underrated." He argued that while audiences often claim to admire "fine" actors, that admiration rarely translates into ticket sales or box office support.

He cited late actor Irrfan Khan, along with Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon, as examples of performers who are universally respected but whose films often struggle to attract large theatrical audiences. "If you ask people who the best actor in the country is, many will say Irrfan Khan. But how many actually went to theatres to watch his films?" he challenged.

Did Avinash Tiwary Take a Dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan?

The Culture of Selling Obsession

The actor expressed concern over the shift in how films are marketed today. He pointed out that "hype" is often generated through a single shirtless photo or a promotional still rather than the quality of the storytelling."If it’s only about looks, then you can just hire models," Tiwary remarked. He further criticised the growing trend of tracking box office numbers as a hobby, suggesting that the industry and the audience have become more focused on the business and "obsession" of stardom rather than the art of cinema itself.

Watch Avinash Tiwary’s Full Interview With Siddharth Kannan:

Reflecting on his own journey and the upcoming release of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 with co-star Medha Shankar, Tiwary admitted that maintaining such an outspoken stance can be difficult in a commercial environment. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Shahid Kapoor’s Witty Reply to Kapil Sharma’s Valentine’s Day 2026 Question Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video).

"Unfortunately, having that kind of self-awareness often makes you seem problematic, as it does in my case," he concluded, emphasising that his goal remains to create films that families can enjoy together, regardless of prevailing industry trends.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Siddharth Kannan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).