Hanumankind x BTS Collaboration on the Cards? ‘Big Dawgs’ Hitmaker ‘Not Denying’ Reports After Sighting at Group’s Seoul Concert

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Indian rapper Hanumankind has addressed growing speculation regarding a potential collaboration with K-pop icons BTS after being spotted at the group’s recent concert in South Korea. The "Big Dawgs" hitmaker was seen at the Goyang Stadium stop of BTS's ARIRANG world tour, where he was reportedly observed interacting with HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk. BTS’ RM Ignites Controversy Over Smoking, Littering in Restricted Areas in Tokyo; Rapper’s Agency Responds to Backlash.

While fans have been quick to interpret the meeting as a sign of an upcoming musical partnership, the rapper has maintained a diplomatic stance, neither confirming nor denying the rumours.

Hanumankind x BTS Soon?

The rumours gained significant momentum this week after images surfaced online showing Hanumankind attending the BTS concert with an "ARMY Bomb" lightstick in hand. Reports further suggested that he met with senior executives from BigHit Music and Source Music, fueling theories that a cross-cultural project is in the works.

When asked directly about the possibility of a collaboration in a recent interview with GQ India, Hanumankind chose to keep his cards close to his chest. "You never know," he remarked. "I’m not denying anything, but I’m not agreeing to anything either. Just understand that it’s fantastic to see art across the world, right?" He added that he intends to "keep pushing it" and "trying out different things" as he navigates his growing international profile.

Strategic Industry Interest

The interest from HYBE, the entertainment giant behind BTS, appears to be part of a broader strategy to bridge global music markets. Industry insiders suggest that while discussions are in a nascent, exploratory stage, the label is keen on Hanumankind’s distinct sound, which has already found a following in South Korea.

His breakout single "Big Dawgs" has become a staple in Korean nightlife circuits over the past year, with several K-pop idols, including members of ENHYPEN, participating in viral social media challenges featuring the track.

The rapper's presence in Seoul wasn't the only thing that caught the eye of the "ARMY" fanbase. He was also spotted alongside Ashish Hemrajani, the founder of the Indian ticketing platform BookMyShow. This sighting has sparked a secondary wave of rumours suggesting that BTS may finally be planning a long-awaited stadium performance in India as part of their current tour cycle.

While HYBE has officially declined to comment on either the collaboration or potential tour dates, the presence of key Indian industry figures at a major Seoul event has led many to believe that formal announcements may be on the horizon.

Hanumankinds Global Rise

Born Sooraj Cherukat, Hanumankind has seen a meteoric rise in the global hip-hop scene since his 2024 breakthrough. Following a Billboard-charting remix with A$AP Rocky and a performance at Coachella, he is currently in the midst of his own sold-out "OTW" headlining tour across North America and Asia. BTS’ J-Hope Pays Emotional Tribute to His Grandmother As He Mourns Her Passing at Tokyo ‘Arirang’ Concert; ARMY Sends Love (Watch Video).

As he continues to expand his footprint, a partnership with a global powerhouse like BTS would mark another significant milestone for Indian hip-hop on the world stage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (GQ India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).