Entertainment News | FIFA World Cup Final to Feature First-ever Halftime Show with Madonna, BTS and Shakira

Los Angeles [US], May 14 (ANI): The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set to get a major dose of entertainment as Madonna, Shakira and BTS have been announced as performers for the tournament's first-ever halftime show, Billboard said.

Global Citizen made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the three global music acts will perform during the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. According to Billboard, the halftime show will run for around 11 minutes.

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The announcement was made through a fun social media video featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin along with popular characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Kermit and Miss Piggy. BTS also appeared during a FaceTime moment in the video.

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According to Billboard, this will mark a special moment in FIFA World Cup history as it will be the first time the final match will include a halftime show similar to the Super Bowl format.

Shakira's connection with the FIFA World Cup goes back many years. The singer recently announced "Dai Dai" with Burna Boy as the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Earlier, her song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" became one of the biggest World Cup anthems during the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Shakira is also set to perform in New Jersey and New York in July as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Madonna is also preparing for a busy month with the release of her upcoming album 'Confessions II', which will arrive on July 3. The singer recently released songs including "Bring Your Love" with Sabrina Carpenter and "I Feel So Free."

Meanwhile, BTS made a major comeback earlier this year with their sixth studio album 'ARIRANG', their first full project after the members completed military service. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained there for three weeks. The group is currently on their ARIRANG WORLD TOUR.

According to Billboard, the halftime show is being organised by Global Citizen along with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. The event will also help raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to support children's education and football opportunities around the world.

Last week, FIFA had also announced performers for the opening ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup. Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, LISA and Anitta are among the stars who will perform across events in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Interestingly, both Madonna and Shakira have previously headlined Super Bowl halftime shows. Madonna performed at the 2012 Super Bowl, while Shakira shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez during the 2020 edition. (ANI)

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