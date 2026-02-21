Berlin [Germany], February 21 (ANI): Austrian director Adrian Goiginger's 'Four Minus Three' has been awarded the Europa Cinemas Label as the best European film in the Panorama section of the Berlinale. The true-life dramedy follows professional clowns coping with tragedy and is based on Barbara Pachl-Eberhart's autobiographical novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film stars Valerie Pachner as Barbara, a professional clown whose partner Heli, played by Robert Stadlober, and their two children die in a car accident. The narrative explores Barbara's struggle to maintain her belief in humor, hope, and humanity amid devastating loss.

The Europa Cinemas jury praised the film, saying it "succeeds in giving us a very moving and inspiring experience ... the excellent script manages to evoke a sense of hope while not hiding away from the despair of loss," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Four Minus Three' will now benefit from promotional support from the Europa Cinemas group, which operates, with its partners, more than 3,200 screens across 39 European countries. The group, backed by funding from Europe's MEDIA program and France's national film board, the CNC, is the first theater network focusing on European films with the goal of providing operational and financial support to cinemas that commit themselves to screen a significant number of European films from outside their national territory and to offer promotional activities targeted at young audiences, as per the outlet.

Produced by Giganten Film Productions and 2010 Entertainment, with Beta Cinema handling international sales, Four Minus Three joins a distinguished list of past Berlin Europa Cinemas Label winners, including Mehmet Akif Buyukatalay's Hysteria (2025), Dag Johan Haugesund's Sex (2024), and Ilker Çatak's Oscar-nominated The Teachers' Lounge (2023), according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

