Actor-star comedian Sunil Grover was seen embracing simplicity as he washed clothes at a roadside hand pump. Sunil took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself dressed in casual light pink T-shirt and black sweatpants. In the clip, the stand-up star is seen with a bucket of clothes by his side. With his sleeves rolled up, he is seen washing his clothes and then pumping water to wash his face. ‘Do Bhai Dono Tabahi’: Fans React As Salman Khan and Sunil Grover Reunite on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 on Netflix (See Post)

Sunil Grover Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Sunil Grover’s Simple Life Moment Goes Viral

He kept it simple and didn’t add any caption. However, he added the song Na Tum Hamen Jano by Hemant Kumar from the 1962 film Baat Ek Raat Ki as the background score. This is not the first time Sunil has seen embracing the simpler things in life. Last month, he shared a video of himself sitting on the floor and making rotis on a traditional ‘chulha’. In the video, Sunil could be seen kneading the dough, shaping it into perfectly round rotis, and roasting them directly over the open flame of the chulha. Sharing the video, Sunil Grover wrote, “Friends Roti kha lo …”

Sunil Grover’s Comedy Journey

On the work front, Sunil is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show, which streams on Netflix. Sunil was discovered during his college days by the late satirist and comedian Jaspal Bhatti. He has also acted in India's first silent comedy show, Gutur Gu in the initial 26 episodes. During 2000s, he made his television debut with Chala Lallan Hero Banne. He gained a lot of popularity from the comedy show Comedy Nights with Kapil and became well known for his comical characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. He also mimics famous Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachhan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. After leaving Kapil's show, Sunil returned to television with Kanpur Wale Khuranas with Aparshakti Khurana as the host. The plot of the show was similar to that of The Kapil Sharma Show, but it didn't last long and soon went off air. Sunil Grover’s Spot-On Aamir Khan Mimicry Leaves Even the Superstar Confused in Hilarious ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ Promo Video; Actor Says ‘Itna Bhi Natural Mat Kar Bhai’ (Watch)

Sunil Grover Expands His Acting Portfolio

In 2016, he debuted in the Punjab film industry with Vaisakhi List and the same year he portrayed Shraddha Kapoor's father in Baaghi. In 2021, Sunil portrayed Gurpal Chauhan in political drama web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni and Dino Morea. In the same year, he portrayed Sonu Singh in the thriller web-series Sunflower, for which he shed almost 8.1 kilos.

