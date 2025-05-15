Cannes [France], May 15 (ANI): French actor Theo Navarro-Mussy has been banned from walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival due to serious allegations of "rape and sexual assault," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

This is also the first time the festival has banned an actor due to such accusations.

According to the publication, Mussy, who stars in Dominik Moll's film 'Dossier 137,' which premiered today in the Cannes competition, has been accused by three former partners of rape, physical violence, and emotional abuse. Although a court dismissed the initial complaint last month, the alleged victims have stated that they plan to file a civil case against him.

Cannes general delegate Thierry Fremaux, along with the film's producers, decided to ban the actor from attending the red carpet gala, according to THR.

Meanwhile, this development comes at a time when the French film industry is facing increased scrutiny over sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, veteran actor Gerard Depardieu was found guilty of sexual assault and received an 18-month suspended sentence, making headlines in one of France's most talked-about #MeToo cases. (ANI)

