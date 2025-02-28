Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): French-Iranian filmmaker Emily Atef, who is known for projects like '3 Days in Quiberon', 'More Than Ever', has been tapped in to direct an untitled feature film project centered on the life of Farah Pahlavi, the last Empress of Iran, who was married to the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi for 20 years before he died in exile in Egypt in 1980, reported Deadline.

The script being developed simultaneously is now known as the Untitled Farah Pahlavi Film Project, with Atef directing.

The film will explore the life of Shahbanou Farah Pahlavi, focusing on the resilience of a woman who, despite an exile lasting more than 45 years and mourning the loss of her husband and two children, remains deeply devoted to her duty as a sovereign and attached to her homeland. She never remarried or gave up her Iranian identity.

Her marriage to the Shah goes far beyond a union between a man and a woman, or between a subject and her sovereign; it is a union of a citizen with her homeland-- until death tore them apart, according to Deadline.

Atef, who is associated with the project is known for her works such as The Stranger in Me (2008), which premiered at Critics' Week in Cannes; 3 Days in Quiberon (2018), a portrayal of Romy Schneider that competed for the Golden Bear at Berlin and garnered seven Lolas at the German Film Awards, including Best Film and Best Director; More Than Ever (2022), which premiered at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section; and Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything (2023), which competed for the Golden Bear at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival. She is currently filming her next feature in Nairobi, Kenya.

"Few can argue that Farah Diba Pahlavi lived an extraordinary life. Although she lived at the extremes of what life can offer, from the glamorous heights of united adoration as Empress of Iran to the depths of scorn and exile by the very people who uplifted her, Farah's story remains at its core a human story," shared Atef in a statement, reported Deadline.

She continued, "It is a story of grace and humility, ambition and loss, a heart in conflict at the center of one of the most dramatic shifts in modern world history. Today, many still view her as a symbol of Iranian identity--one tinged in nostalgia, pride, anger, and longing. As a Franco-Iranian, I feel deeply inspired to explore this aspect of my own heritage, whilst telling the story of such a fascinating woman. Against this grand scale of history, we hope to tell the personal story of a singular life--an intimate journey into the struggles and triumphs of an unconventional woman, and her enduring humanity against the tides of change."

In a 2024 interview, Pahlavi stated that she had no preference for who should play her in the film. Her biggest wish is that the feature conveys stories about the late Shah that reveal a side of him that most people are unaware of; this is a top goal for the producers. Casting is anticipated to begin shortly.

Producers include Rosanna Grace and Nicole Tabs of Serendipity Group Inc., Middleton of Middleton Media, David Clark of Mazo Partners, and Sam Moazami of Moazami Pictures.

"We believe Emily's subtle sense for character and brave exploration of unique perspectives make her an ideal choice to bring the Empress' story to life. Her artistic style has a natural elegance, which we believe will imbue the narrative with distinguished care," the producers said in a joint statement, according to Deadline. (ANI)

