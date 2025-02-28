Mumbai, February 28: Actress Sara Khan known for her projects like "Sapna Babul Kaa... Bidaai", "M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai" and "Hamari Adhuri Kahani" has now stepped into unknown territory with the song "Darr Darr Jau". This will be her first song as a producer under her banner, Sara Khan Creation. While she has produced many projects, Sara Khan revealed that the song holds a special place in her heart.

Calling "Darr Darr Jau" her baby project," she said, "My inspiration comes from my deep love for music and storytelling. Singing has always been close to my heart, and I wanted to create something meaningful. This song felt like the perfect start." "Darr Darr Jau" is a romantic track that explores the emotions of love and fear. Sara Khan explained, "Love is not just about happiness; it also comes with insecurities, fears, and emotions we sometimes struggle to express. Darr Darr Jau captures that paradox of love, where you want to hold on but are also scared of losing."

Before recording the track, Sara Khan made sure that she was fully prepared to bring out the right emotions. She shared, “I spent a lot of time understanding the depth of the lyrics. I wanted every note to reflect the emotions of the song. I worked on my voice modulation, practiced a lot, and even visualized how I would express those feelings while singing.”

Sara Khan further stated that the experience of producing, singing, and acting in the same project was both exciting and challenging for her. "Being involved in every part of the project—from production to singing to acting was an incredible experience. It gave me complete creative control, and I got to pour my heart into every aspect of it," she shared.

Talking about working with Krish Pathak, the 'Bigg Boss 4' contestant mentioned, “Krish is a fantastic actor, and working with him was amazing. He brought great energy to the song, and our chemistry on-screen felt very natural. He was very supportive, which made the entire shooting process smooth and fun. Also, he is a fantastic creative director and did a great job. He brought my vision to reality.”

