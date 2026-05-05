Entertainment News | From Karan Johar to Isha Ambani: Indian Looks Creating Waves at Met Gala 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Against the glittering backdrop of one of fashion's most anticipated nights, the Met Gala 2026 unfolded as a dazzling convergence of global icons from Hollywood, music, sports, and beyond.

Joining the star-studded gathering was a wave of Indian presence that commanded attention on the red carpet.

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From Manish Malhotra to Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Ananya Birla, Indian luminaries arrived not just as guests but as cultural ambassadors.

Their striking appearances and bold sartorial choices underscored India's growing influence on the world stage, turning heads in a night already brimming with spectacle.

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Here's a look at the Indian celebrities and their stunning ensembles at the Met Gala 2026.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar made a striking debut at the Met Gala in an ensemble destined to be remembered for years to come.

Karan brought to life his interpretation of the "Costume Art" theme--and the dress code of "fashion is art" in a Manish Malhotra creation. The ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra, draws its visual language directly from the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, interpreting the master's iconic command of drape, light, and ornament through contemporary couture. The silhouette is rooted in classical Indian drapery, restructured with a precision that allows fabric to move with the body without losing its sculptural authority. The garment draws from some of Varma's most iconic works, among them - Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa - each painting selected not for spectacle, but for the quiet emotional truth it carries.

What sets the look apart is its surface: hand-painted detailing executed in gold by traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala, where she wore a custom couture saree by Gaurav Gupta, created in collaboration with Swadesh artisans. The saree was woven with threads of pure gold and featured hand-painted pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy tones. The design presented the saree as an artistic form, with a sculptural drape.

Her blouse, detailed with diamonds and metallic zardozi work, came from her mother Nita Ambani's personal collection. The look also included a historic sarpech piece placed at the back, which was once part of the Nizam's collection.

Isha completed her look with a jasmine-inspired hair sculpture, designed as a modern take on the traditional mogra gajra. The piece was handcrafted over 150 hours using paper, copper and brass.

Natasha Poonawalla

This year, Natasha wore a sculptural creation by Marc Quinn, paired with a custom couture ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana. The outfit was built around a bold floral-inspired concept.

The ensemble featured a large white structure shaped like flower petals that framed her body. The design had a soft, paper-like texture, while the centre of the outfit resembled the inside of a flower, giving it a unique and artistic feel. The overall look matched the theme of the evening and added a strong visual moment to the red carpet.

Princess Gauravi Kumari

Princess Gauravi Kumari, at her debut Met Gala, chose her grandmother's vintage chiffon sari, reimagined into a gown, rendered in Jaipur pink. The jewellery carried intricately set diamonds and pearls, brought to life through traditional artistry. Keeping it minimal, she kept her long, flowing hair paired with the kaan chain.

Sawai Padmanabh Singh

Sawai Padmanabh Singh wore a traditional Rajasthani Phulgar coat, which took more than 600 hours to complete. He completed the look with bandgala, jewellery, jootis, the block printed lining, all steeped in deep Rajasthani roots.

Manish Malhotra

Manish paid a tribute to Mumbai and the craftsmen of India through his meaningful ensemble. He donned a Mumbai-inspired couture, consisting of a black bandhgala layered with a 960-hour cape crafted by 50 artisans.

Manish elevated the outfit with his signature MM brooch and collar pins.

Ananya Birla

Making her debut at the Met Gala 2026, Birla wore a custom creation by Robert Wun, paired with a sculptural mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta. The outfit featured a structured black jacket with a dramatic peplum and a voluminous pleated skirt, giving it a strong, sculpted silhouette.

The most eye-catching element of the look was the metallic face mask made using stainless steel. The piece covered her face completely, turning the look into something both powerful and mysterious.

She completed the look with jewellery from Mehta & Sons, along with a personal necklace.

Sudha Reddy

Reddy wore an ensemble titled 'The Tree of Life', which drew from the traditional Kalamkari art form from South India.

The outfit was created over 3,459 hours by more than 90 artisans and brought together several handwork techniques.

The design was inspired by the Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, known for its hand-painted details and use of natural dyes. The 'Tree of Life' motif formed the core of the outfit, symbolising growth and connection. The look also included elements linked to Telangana, such as the Palapitta bird, Jammi Chettu tree and Tangedu flower, along with symbols like the Sun and Moon.

The outfit featured a structured silhouette in deep blue tones, detailed with gold embroidery across fabrics like velvet, silk and tulle. A long trail and a sheer cape added to the look, while a hand-crafted metal installation at the back completed the design.

Diya Mehta Jatia

Diya's Met Gala outing turned out to be an inspiration from West Bengal's Shola work, which she turned into an architectural ornament placed on exquisite Kanjivaram fabric.

Mona Patel

Channelling Leonardo da Vinci at the Met Gala, Mona Patel collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda to design her custom look as a couture composition in two interdependent movements. The outer layer, called the "Veil of Genius", was envisioned as a drifting manuscript of da Vinci's sketches, whereas the "Anatomy of Genius" takes form as an ivory sculptural gown with hand-pleated chiffon engineered to suggest muscle and fascia, a hand-sewn spine in silk, circulatory vessels in gold tubogas, and neural synapses as diamonds down the sleeves.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is arguably one of the most coveted and exclusive tickets in the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite--including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping musicians, and cultural power players--ascends the museum steps. The event is a dramatic spectacle where guests peacock their most ambitious, often boundary-pushing, interpretations of the year's theme, as per Deadline. (ANI)

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