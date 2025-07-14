New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The prestigious Tennis tournament, Wimbledon, was full of on-court dramas and huge upsets with Iga Swiatek cruising past Amanda Anisimova to claim the women's singles title and Italy's Jannik Sinner making history as he saw off defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for the men's.

However, the smashes and serves weren't limited to the court at Wimbledon 2025. The royal box was decked out with Indian celebrities, who served up some serious fashion at the annual tennis championship this year.

Also Read | 'Coolie' Trailer Release Date Confirmed: Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals When Rajinikanth's Action Spectacle Promo Drops Online (Watch Video).

From Sonam Kapoor's blue Ralph Lauren pantsuit to Neena Gupta's floral printed saree, the Indian celebs also carved their place in Wimbledon fashion history with their on-point outfit choices.

Take a look at some of the Indian celebs who turned heads with their on-point sartorial choices at this annual prestigious tennis tournament in 2025.

Also Read | ‘Vettuvan’ Stunt Artist SM Raju Dies During Dramatic Car Stunt Sequence Shoot in Pa Ranjith's Film, Video of Accident on Set Surfaces (Watch).

Sonam Kapoor

Global fashion icon, Bollywood star & sports enthusiast Sonam Kapoor opted for an all-cotton Ralph Lauren SS25 Pinstripes pantsuit - the perfect choice for the sunny English summer. The actress attended the nail-biting Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the centre court on Sunday.

Sonam Kapoor paired her classy outfit with a Ralph Lauren bag and sunglasses, Manolo Blahnik shoes, which had the perfect tennis touch to them -- small tennis balls placed on them and a one-of-a-kind timepiece by Audemars Piguet that added an extra dash of sophistication.

Janhvi Kapoor

The 'Dhadak' actress donned a beautiful and elegant blue dress to mark her appearance at the Wimbledon event. She paired her outfit with black sunglasses and sandals. Janhvi's dress was from the Italian brand 'Miu Miu'. The actress's look was shared by the celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio on her Instagram handle.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta brought her timeless elegance to the centre court of Wimbledon 2025 in a floral printed saree. The actress wore a white saree with contrasting red floral prints paired with a halter-neck blouse. She completed her outfit with sunglasses. Neena looked classy and traditional as she took Indian fashion to one of the most prestigious global tennis tournaments in the world.

Preity Zinta

Actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough enjoyed the Wimbledon final in London on Sunday. She was seen wearing a polka-dotted dress while Gene opted for a blue outfit, which perfectly complemented Zinta. The couple looked beautiful together, but it was Preity's blue dress that stole the show.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The 'Murder 2' star Jacqueline Fernandez attended her first Wimbledon tournament, and she chose to leave no stones unturned to look classy and elegant enough to turn heads at the prestigious tennis final. The actress was dressed in an all-white set - tailored pants and a classy blazer vest. She also made a noteworthy statement with the tennis ball and racquet charm on her bag.

While these constitute the upper chamber of fashion served by the Indian celebs at Wimbledon, other celebrities also turned heads at the annual tennis tournament.

Some other notable presences include Sachin Tendulkar, Deepak Chahar and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's perfect suit look.

Coming to the Final of Wimbledon 2025, the world's top-ranked superstar, Jannik Sinner, avenged his heartbreaking French Open final loss as he outclassed his rival and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz to secure his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The 23-year-old captured his fourth major title, after two Australian Open and a US Open triumph, defeating Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a clash oozing with class and intensity in every shot.

This was Sinner's first-ever Wimbledon final. Flipping the script, Sinner also managed to put an end to Alcaraz's career-best 24-match win streak and became the first Italian to capture what many consider the most prestigious Grand Slam title. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)