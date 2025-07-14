Coolie is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil-language action entertainer marks his first collaboration with cinema legend Rajinikanth. While the film is not a part of Kanagaraj’s blockbuster Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), Coolie still has all the ingredients for a massive theatrical event - Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence, a tantalising all-star cast from both South and Hindi cinema, and a pulsating musical score by Anirudh Ravichander. ‘Coolie’: Aamir Khan As Dahaa Sports Tattoo and Stylishly Smokes Pipe in FIRST Look From Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil Film (View Poster).

Coolie is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, just in time for the Independence Day weekend. However, it won’t have a solo release. The film will face stiff competition at the box office from Yash Raj Films’ War 2, a high-octane action sequel starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR (making his Hindi-language debut), and Kiara Advani.

So far, the makers of Coolie have released only a teaser glimpse of the film, a couple of lyrical videos - the most recent being Pooja Hegde’s sizzling item number "Monica" - and a grand Anirudh concert performance featuring music from the film. ‘Monica’: Second Single From Rajinikanth-Starrer ‘Coolie’ Released, Fans Delighted (Watch Video).

Where Is the 'Coolie' Trailer? Director Spills the Beans

The trailer has been conspicuously missing, but that mystery is now over.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Editor of The Hollywood Reporter India, director Lokesh Kanagaraj finally confirmed that the trailer will be released on August 2, exactly two weeks before the film's theatrical debut. While this might seem last-minute for Bollywood releases, it’s not uncommon in Tamil cinema, where trailers often drop closer to the release date.

Watch the Video Below:

So far, the plot of Coolie has been kept tightly under wraps. Fans will be hoping the trailer strikes the perfect balance: enough to create hype, but not too much to spoil the cinematic experience.

More About 'Coolie' Cast

Talking more about Coolie, the movie also stars Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kannada superstar Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, along with Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is also appearing in a cameo in the movie, which the actor revealed would appear near the end of the film.

All eyes are now on August 2 for the trailer drop. Will Coolie live up to the sky-high expectations? We’ll soon find out.

