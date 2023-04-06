Salman Khan recently expressed his concerns over why Hindi films are not working. In a recent press conference in Mumbai, Salman said, "Galat picture banaoge toh kaise chalega?" (If you make wrong films, how can you expect it will work?) Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan infused a new lease of life into the pandemic-stricken Hindi industry which saw back-to-back flops from big names last year. While films featuring South stars minted a whopping amount of money at the box office, Hindi films fell flat on their faces. Salman was asked about this box-office failure of Hindi movies. Salman Khan Roasts Filmfare Awards for Being Biased and Rigged At Their Own Press Conference! (Watch Viral Videos).

Expressing his ideas behind this failure, Bhaijaan said in his style, "I have been saying this for a long time. Hindi films are not working. Ab galat picture banaoge, toh kaise chalega? I have met some new directors and producers who appear to be very 'cool'. They think Hindustan is from Andheri to Colaba. This is not Hindustan. It starts from the east of the railway stations." Salman also added that, "Jab koi picture banata hai, sabhi sochte hain koi Mughal-E-Azam bana raha hai, aur Hum Aapke Hain Koun bana raha hai, par hota nehi hai...(everyone thinks that they are making some 'Mughal-E-Azam or Hum Aapke Hain Koun, but that's not happening.").

Bhaijan also raised a laugh adding "These words should not bite me. Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padna chaihye (People shouldn't question what kind of film I have made). Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it." Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, Salman also has action thriller Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty.