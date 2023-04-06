Last night, Salman Khan attended Filmfare Awards Press conference in the city where he was in quite a fun mood. Well, as few videos of the superstar have gone viral online which sees him roasting Filmfare. In the clip, bhaijaan could be seen telling the reporters, "Jitesh ke kareeb jo hai uske woh de deta hai award." FYI, Jitesh Pillai is the editor of Filmfare magazine. In another video, he jokingly talks about how Filmfare use to manipulate actors for awards. Salman Khan Puts His Six-Pack Abs on Display; Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Star's New HOT Pic on Insta Cannot Be Missed!

Salman Khan Exposes Filmfare?

Just #SalmanKhan things : exposing Filmfare awards at filmfare press conference 🤣🔥 "Jitesh ke kareeb jo hai uske woh de deta hai award"pic.twitter.com/BBSomkeiW9 — MASS 💫 (@Freak4Salman) April 5, 2023

Salman Khan Roasts Fimfare:

How Salman Khan started the trend of actors getting paid for their performance in award shows in 1989 🔥 he also exposes how Filmfare use to manipulate actors for awards. pic.twitter.com/0tVkdybLOW — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) April 5, 2023

