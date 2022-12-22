Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) Gamaka exponent and Padma Shri awardee H R Keshava Murthy passed away at his residence in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Wednesday, family members said.

The 89-year-old was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Murthy was born in a Gamaka artists' family and got his training from his father.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "We will always remember Shri H.R. Keshava Murthy for his efforts to popularise Gamaka and celebrate the unique culture of Karnataka. He will also be remembered for his inspiring mentorship to many students. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also mourned Murthy's death, saying he was pained to hear about the demise of a scholarly person who upheld the cultural traditions of the state.

