Having passion for singing since childhood, Burhan Sheikh a resident of district Kishtawar of Jammu & Kashmir has brought laurels to his family and District Kishtwar by winning various singing competitions.

His several music videos have went viral on social media.

Burhan belives every person has his or her talent and i belive I'm blessed with the talent of music.

He belives the youth of Jammu & Kashmir has a lot of talent and they just need right direction and platform.

He added it's good to learn that many youngsters have come forward and are making their name nationally and are being supported and encouraged by entire nation.

In Conversation with us, Burhan said he was inclined towards singing at an early stage. He added that his family has supported him a lot from day one and they have a great role in my journey.

Burhan Sheikh is focused on singing and rehearsals.

He's also an entrepreneur but his primary passion lies in Singing Only.

About Future Projects, Burhan said few projects are in the pipeline and hopefully in coming months of the coming year, people can expect something from me and my team.

Burhan participated in several music programmes and auditions in his tender age.

He has always impressed people and and everyone has appreciated his talent.

Burhan also has a facebook and YouTube channel where he uploads his singing videos and tries to entertain the public with his soulful singing.

He added my parents are pinning high hopes from my talent and are very keep to see me grown and succeed in the musical world.

In the Year 2017, He won a singing competition at Himachal Festival.

The Show was being judged by prominent celebrities of music industry Diljaan and Sunil Parihar.