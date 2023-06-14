Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have recently become parents as Gauhar Khan delivered a baby boy, Zehaan on May 10, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared a couple of adorable pictures and talked about the sleepless nights that Zehaan's mom and dad are going through.

She wrote, "Laughing through our sleepless nights! Hahahahah Alhamdulillah for this blessing !! #momdad #grateful #sleepless "

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtdnybNL0JL/

In the pictures, Gauahar and Zaid could be seen holding coffee mugs and bowls in their hands. Both flaunted their cute smiles in the night outfits. The couple looked a bit tired and sleepy.Soon after the 'Bigg Boss 7' winner shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Earlier, Gauahar shared a sweet post and announced the news of her baby's arrival which reads, " It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey." (ANI)

