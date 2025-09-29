Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 house saw its third elimination of the season in the Sunday (September 28) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Social media influencer and choreographer Awez Darbar was evicted from the show just days after his sister-in-law and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khanna appeared on the show and guided Awez on his gameplay. Fans and housemates were stunned when host Salman announced the eliminations in the most dramatic way. However, recent claims suggest that Awez’s family paid a voluntary exit fee for him after rumours emerged that his ex-girlfriend, Shubhi Joshi, would enter the show as a wildcard. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Awez Darbar EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show; Birthday Girl Tanya Mittal Gets Roasted Mercilessly by Guests Abhishek Malhan and Harsh Gujral.

Awez Darbar Voluntarily Exited ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

Among the bottom 3 contestants of last week, Awez Darbar was evicted from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19. Just hours after his eviction, a social media post claimed that his eviction happened due to a major behind-the-scenes twist. It was revealed that after Gauahar Khan's segment on the show, she enquired with the makers about Awez's ex-girlfriend, Shubhi Joshi's alleged entry as a wildcard. As the makers did not give her any confirmation, his family decided to pay the voluntary fee and bring him out of the BB19 house.

Awez Darbar Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The viral post claimed, "There is a buzz that after Gauahar Khan's segment, she checked with the makers whether the media reports of the wildcard entry of Shubhi Joshi, the ex-girlfriend of Awez Darbar and Baseer Ali are true or not. But the makers didn't deny the reports, so the Darbar family paid the voluntary exit amount, and he was taken out of the show. Therefore, after Gauahar's segment, makers asked Salman Khan to announce Neelam Giri as safe instead of her eviction. They planned a dramatic eviction of Awez Darbar for TRP."

Awez Darbar’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Eviction Planned?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bigb0ss.19

While nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers and it all remains speculation, the timing of Awez’s eviction coinciding with rumours about a second wildcard entry has sparked buzz online.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar’s Wedding Plans

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, who have been in a relationship for almost a decade now, entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 as a couple. The couple decided to take things forward in their relationship and get married in December, but as they entered the show, their forever plans got pushed. Splitsvilla X5 fame actress Shubhi Joshi only came to the picture recently, when she sat down for an interview and claimed that after her stint on the dating show in 2024, she was meeting Awe,z, and they both had a thing going on. ‘Our Journey Spans Nine Years’: Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar REACTS to Shubhi Joshi’s Cheating Allegations on Her Boyfriend Awez Darbar, Influencer Also Shares Their Wedding Plans.

Now that both Darbar and Nagma have been eliminated, it remains to be seen whether they stick to their original wedding date in December.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).