Actress Gauahar Khan was recently spotted while promoting her upcoming show IRL: In Real Love, in the city, along with creative twins Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman. The actress was seen with a baby bump as she is expecting her first child after marriage with Zaid Darbar. In Real Love: Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan’s Dating Reality Show to Stream on Netflix from April 6 (Watch Video).

For the occasion, Gauahar chose a monochromatic outfit and paired it with gold earrings and nude coloured heels. While posing for the paps, the actress extended her warm wishes to them for Ram Navmi which was held recently and also gave her best wishes for the holy month of Ramzan and the festival of Eid. Gauahar Khan to Re-Create Her Hit Number 'Chokra Jawan Re' For This Colors Show!.

Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman, who were judges of youth reality show Roadies, are in association with actor-host Rannvijay and Gauahar for the dating reality show. Both Rannvijay and Gauahar will host IRL produced by Raghu-Rajeev. The show will be streamed on Netflix.

