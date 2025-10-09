Veteran music composer Ismail Darbar has found himself at the centre of a major controversy due to his recent comments on his daughter-in-law and actress Gauahar Khan. Ismail Darbar is grabbing headlines due to his latest interview. During a conversation, the music composer said that he comes from a very reserved family, and his son Zaid Darbar has the right to tell Gauahar to discontinue work. The bold opinion was widely criticised by netizens online. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Name Their Second Son Farwaan, Share Adorable Family Moment (View Pic).

What Did Ismail Darbar Say About Gauahar Khan?

Ismail Darbar recently sat down for an interview with Vickey Lalwani, where he discussed a lot of topics. The music composer also opened up about his daughter-in-law, Gauahar Khan and said that she is a wonderful mother to his grandchild. However, Ismail revealed that he is not in favour of her continuing work after marriage and motherhood. Not just that, he cited the example of his second wife, Ayesha and shared how she gave up her career to raise a family with him. Ismail also felt that he had no right to tell Gauahar what to do, but his son Zaid could.

Gauahar Khan’s Instagram Post

He said, "Gauahar ke baare mein itna hi jaanta hoon ki Zaid ke saath uska bohot accha relation haiN aur Zaid ka jo pehla baccha hua, Zehaan, uski parvarish usne itne acche se kiya hai kiZaid bolta hai ki ab samajh me aata hai ki parvarish kya hoti hain." (I know that Gauahar and Zaid have a beautiful relationship and she took great care of their first child, Zehaan. Zehaan tells me that he now understands the meaning of parenting).

Isamail Talks About Watching Gauahar’s Films

On being asked whether he has watched Gauahar's films, Ismail said, "Mera ek nature hain ki meri jo parvarish hui hai na, wo thodi puraani soch ki hain. Mai yeh sochta hoon ki Gauahar ab humare ghar ki izzat hain toh mai ab yeh toh nahi bol sakta ki tum kaam chod do... Woh mera right nahi ha, woh agar right hai to Zaid ka hain. Toh mein wh cheez dekhta nahi hoon jisse mujhe takleef ho. Aur agar dekhunga to mujhse bradaasht nahi hoga." (I am from a family with old-school thinking. Gauaha is our family's pride now, but I can't ask her to quit work. That right, only Zaid has. So I do not watch her films because I can't stand them).

How Did Netizens React to Ismail Darbar’s Statement About Gauahar Khan

Soon after the interview surfaced online, netizens lashed out at Ismail Darbar for his comments about his daughter-in-law, Gauahar Khan. Reacting to a screenshot on Reddit, a user wrote, "Who is going to earn then? Gauahar is the most famous and accomplished person in the family." Another user criticised the music composer and wrote, "Wahi traditional mentality, aurat hai to ghar pe rahe and sh*t."

Another user wrote, "Zaid, her husband, who even gave him the permission? Did he raise her as a minor? No! So no one has that right." while another commented, "The insecurity reeks." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Awez Darbar Finds Happiness in Gauahar Khan’s Newborn Baby Post Upsetting Eviction.

Netizens React to Ismail Darbar’s Statement on Gauahar Khan

Watch Ismail Darbar’s Full Interview With Vickey Lalwani:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in December 2020. They welcomed their first child, son Zehaan, in May 2023. In September 2025, the couple were blessed with another baby boy, whom they named Farwaan.

