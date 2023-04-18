Pregnant Gauahar Khan, who was recently seen at Baba Siddique's iftar party in Mumbai, posted a message on Instagram. The actress took to her account and shared a long note on IG story apologising to those offended by her 'actions'. Having said that, she also mentioned that the attack on her 'social media pages' are uncalled for and she's all here for peace and love. However, we wonder who she has penned the post for? To note, earlier Gauahar was in the news for slamming Justin and Hailey Bieber over their views on Ramadan fasting. Pregnant Gauahar Khan Slams Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey's Comment on Ramzan Fasting.

Gauahar Khan Pens Long Note on Insta:

Gauahar Khan Instagram

