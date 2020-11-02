Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid has given a glimpse of her newborn daughter.

In celebration of Halloween, Hadid shared a family photo to her Instagram story depicting herself, singer Zayn Malik and their little one in costume, according to Fox News.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against a Tabloid That Tagged Him a 'Wife Beater', Court Says Accusations Were 'Substantially True'.

The model wore her hair in a high ponytail while wearing a blue bodysuit. Malik, 27, dressed as a Harry Potter character, while they dressed up their newborn as the Incredible Hulk.

The baby wore a knit green hat with fuzzy black hair, which was obtained by People magazine.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2020: Shehnaaz Gill’s Traditional Suit Should Be Your Go-To Outfit this Festive Season (View Pics).

For effect, the new mother also placed an animated Hulk arm over her daughter's in the photo.

"My first Halloween," read a sticker placed on the image.

In September, the 25-year-old model welcomed her daughter with Malik. They are yet to reveal her name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)