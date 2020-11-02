Karwa Chauth is around the corner and while ladies are busy prepping up for their special day, we decided to help you out with the right choice of outfit. The festival is prominently celebrated in northern India wherein ladies observe a day-long fast for the well being and longevity of their husbands. This traditional festival demands you to put your best fashion foot forward and while the options can be aplenty, we have personally narrowed it down to one. Shehnaaz Gill's recent fashion outing can be your go-to outfit this Karwa Chauth and it's a rather wise investment. Karwa Chauth 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif's Red Outfits that You Can Wear on this Special Day (View Pics).

Shehnaaz's peach and blue traditional suit is perfect for the upcoming festive season. Her mirror worked kurti when paired with an embellished salwar looked gorgeous and full points to the former Bigg Boss contestant for nailing it so gracefully. While the outfit is simple but it's fuss-free at the same time. It's time our ladies ditch their traditional red suits and pick something more subtle instead. You can accessorise your outfit with a pair of statement earrings and have a matt makeup with winged eyeliner to go with. Trust us, the combination looks desirable! Karwa Chauth 2020 Thali Decoration Ideas: How to Decorate Your Karva Chauth Thali and Chalni? List of Items and Easy Ways to Arrange Your Vrat Thali.

Shehnaaz Gill Outfit for Karwa Chauth Celebration

Shehnaaz Gill outfit for Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karwa Chauth is that time of the year when ladies have a valid reason to deck up, not that they need any. While we earlier presented you with options in red that you can flaunt this season, we'd return with more outfit ideas and styling suggestions that you can incorporate. Until then, start hunting for a dress similar to Shehnaaz's.

