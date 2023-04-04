Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal, on Tuesday, unveiled the first look motion poster of his upcoming comedy film 'Carry On Jatta 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Gippy shared the poster which he captioned, "We are back with triple madness Carry On Jatta 3 First look is here #Carryonjatta3 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqmWBHxpvbx/

Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Soon after the actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Oye hoye super hit movie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "MUABRKAN Veere very excited for this."

"Carry on jatta 3 so excited," a user wrote.

'Carry On Jatta' is a Punjabi comedy movie starring Gippy and Binnu Dhillon in prominent roles. It is a drama directed by Smeep Kang.

The film is produced by Gippy Grewal's brother Sippy Grewal under his banner Sippy Grewal Productions.

The first part starred actor Mahie Gill as the female lead alongside Gippy. The entire shoot of the film took place in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Jass (Gippy Grewal) falls in love with Mahie (Mahie Gill) at a friend's wedding. She tells her friends that she is going to marry someone who does not have a family, like herself. So, to woo her, Jass with the help of his friend Honey (Gurpreet Ghuggi) pretends that he is an orphan.

The second part starred actor Sonam Bajwa as the female lead alongside Gippy.

The previous two parts were a hit and received massive responses from the audience. (ANI)

