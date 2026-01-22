The much-awaited film Border 2, a sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama Border, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles. The film's trailer and songs have already generated considerable buzz among audiences. Nearly three decades after JP Dutta’s original film made a lasting impact on audiences, its spiritual sequel now aims to recreate the same sense of patriotism and high-octane action on the big screen. Javed Akhtar SLAMS ‘Border 2’ Makers for Rehashing Original Movie’s Songs, Calls It ‘Intellectual and Creative Bankruptcy’.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunny Deol's Border 2 before watching it in the theatres!

‘Border 2’ Cast

The original Border film featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Sudesh Berry in the lead roles. The upcoming sequel introduces a fresh lineup of actors who take on significant roles representing the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Watch ‘Border 2’ Song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’:

Sunny Deol plays Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, Varun Dhawan plays Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, Diljit Dosanjh plays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and Ahan Shetty portrays Lieutenant Commander MS Rawat. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and Paramvir Cheema also join the film's star-studded cast.

‘Border 2’ Plot

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and honours the untold stories of bravery from the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The film also highlights the inter-branch operations carried out by the armed forces to safeguard national security, evoking a deep sense of patriotism and pride.

‘Border 2’ Trailer

An action-packed trailer for Border 2 was recently unveiled by the makers, where Sunny Deol's soldier delivers a powerful speech that the border is not just a line, but a promise to his countrymen. He declares, "Aur aaj kuch bhi hoje, hum ye vaada tootne nahi denge." (Whatever happens today, we will not let this promise break). The trailer then shows Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty stationed at different fronts of the Armed Forces.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Border 2’:

‘Border 2’ Censor Update

We are just a few hours away from catching Border 2 on the big screens, and it looks like a censor certificate has finally been issued to the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the latest report by Bollywood Hungama, Border 2 has received a U/A 13+ rating. Despite having a lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 19 minutes, the censor board reportedly did not demand any cuts in the dialogue or action sequences.

‘Border 2’ Budget

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners T-Series Films and JP Films. The estimated budget of the movie is reported to be between INR 150 crore to INR 250 crore. However, there are no official confirmations regarding this. Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence on Trolling Ahead of ‘Border 2’ Release, Says ‘I Let My Work Do the Talking’ (Watch Video).

‘Border 2’ Release Date

Border 2 is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on Friday, January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

