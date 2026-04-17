Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): The trailer of Pulkit Samrat's upcoming series 'Glory' was unveiled on Thursday.

The series is set in the world of Indian boxing and combines family drama, rivalry, revenge and a murder mystery.

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Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, Glory features a large cast including Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Kashmira Pardeshi and Kunal Thakur.

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According to a press release, creator and director Karan Anshuman said the series looks at the cost of ambition and success. He said, "At its heart, Glory is about the pursuit of Olympic gold, the most exalted idea of physical achievement, and the darkness that can gather around that dream. The series explores how inherited ambition, violence, and the hunger for greatness can corrupt everything around it."

The story follows a troubled family that comes together after a brutal attack on their daughter Gudiya and the mysterious death of young boxing star Nihal Singh. Suvinder Vicky plays boxing coach Raghubir Singh, while Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat play his sons Dev and Ravi.

Netflix also held a special launch event where Pulkit Samrat appeared in a live boxing face-off with professional boxer Neeraj Goyat.

The series is scheduled to stream on Netflix on May 1, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)