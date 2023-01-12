Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Singer Rihanna did not win any award at Golden Globe this year but she has definitely won many hearts with her gesture towards the RRR team which registered a big win at the international gala.

On Tuesday night, RRR's' Naatu Naatu' bagged a Golden Globe trophy in the Best Original Song category.

Also Read | Build-A-Bear Makes Fun of Hailey Bieber Wearing a “Nepo Baby” Crop Top. – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

The Indian song from SS Rajamouli's RRR was nominated alongside Carolina by Taylor Swift, Ciao Papa by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Soon after RRR's win, Rihanna congratulated the team as she walked by the RRR table with her partner ASAP Rocky.

Also Read | RRR Producer DVV Danayya Expresses Gratitude as ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins Golden Globe.

A video of the particular moment has been doing the rounds on the internet. Wearing a black gown, with velvet gloves and a wrap cape, Rihanna turned to director SS Rajamouli and the rest of the RRR team, wishing them congratulations with a flying kiss.

https://twitter.com/sirajnoorani/status/1613070015506583553

Reacting to the clip, a social media user wrote, "So sweet of Rihanna."

"Adorable gesture," another one wrote.

'Naatu Naatu' is composed by music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Who dance their heart out amongst Britishers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)