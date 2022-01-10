Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins' 'The Underground Railroad' has bagged the Golden Globe 2022 trophy in the category of Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

The winning announcement was made via a tweet on the official handle of Golden Globes.

"This darling of the small screen has dazzled this year. The Underground Railroad takes home the #GoldenGlobe for this year's Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture," the tweet read.

Sett in the pre-Civil War America, the 10-episode series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Thuso Mbedu, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton, and Chase Dillon among others are a part of the popular show. (ANI)

