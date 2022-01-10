Musical drama 'Encanto' has bagged the Golden Globe 2022 in the Best Picture - Animated category. The annoucement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning. "Animation domination! Congratulations @Encantomovie for receiving the #GoldenGlobe for Best Picture -- Animated," the tweet read. Golden Globes 2022: West Side Story, Succession, The Power of the Dog Win Big; Check Out the Full Winner List for the 79th Annual Awards Here.

Based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, the musical-adventure film tells the tale of the family's survival when faced with a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special. Golden Globes 2022: Ariana DeBose Wins Best Supporting Actress for Her Role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

The Golden Globe Awards did not air on NBC this time, in the wake of the controversy surrounding diversity issues involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As a result, the ceremony is being conducted online.

