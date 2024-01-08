The Bear won best comedy series at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ayo Edebiri has won a Golden Globe for her role as Sydney in The Bear while Jeremy Allen White has won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor for his role in the TV series. The Bear is an American comedy-drama television series created by Christopher Storer. It premiered on Hulu on June 23, 2022, and stars Jeremy Allen White as a young, award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop. The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson. Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Christopher Nolan, Ayo Edebiri - Check Out All First-Time Winners at 81st Golden Globe Awards (Watch Videos).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the FX-produced Hulu series ended up with three awards at the Globes, with Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White also taking home lead acting honors. The Bear also won four Emmys on Saturday at the Creative Arts awards (which were delayed from September), making for a big weekend for the show. The Bear defeated ABC's Abbott Elementary, the category's winner last year, HBO's Barry, Freevee's Jury Duty, fellow Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso to win the Globes. The Bear is coming off a second season that saw its popularity skyrocket, with more than 3.5 billion minutes of viewing time on Hulu in the five weeks after its debut, according to Nielsen. Golden Globes 2024 Winners: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Succession, The Bear Won Big At 81st Golden Globe Awards - See Full List!.

#TheBear cast and crew win the Golden Globe for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes

The cast of The Bear celebrates their victory backstage at the Golden Globes.

📸 Adrienne Raquel pic.twitter.com/VQhpJWhgXZ

— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

For season two, the show received 13 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Comedy Series Cast member Lionel Boyce accepted the Globe for Best Comedy, albeit somewhat hesitantly. "I don't know why they chose me" to give the acceptance speech, he said. "I guess maybe we thought we wouldn't win," reported The Hollywood Reporter. The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.