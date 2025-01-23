As Los Angeles continues to recover from the devastating wildfires, the award season marches on and the much-awaited nominations for the Oscars 2025 are finally out. The nominations were declared by actor-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang at a live presentation ceremony at the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills. For the unversed, the norms were previously scheduled for January 17 but had to be postponed due to devastating wildfires in LA. Nominees across all 24 categories were revealed today. Selena Gomez's Emilia Perez took the nominations by storm and earned 13 nods! Oscars 2025 Set for March 2! Academy CEO Bill Kramer Confirms Event Will Proceed As Planned Despite Los Angeles Wildfires Concerns.
Universal's hit musical Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, also secured multiple nominations, including Best Actress for Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for the "Positions" singer. Adrien Brody's The Brutalist earned eight nominations, including Best Actor for Brody and Best Director for Brady Corbet. Timothee Chalamet's Boby Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, picked up three nominations, including Best Actor for Chalamet. Guneet Monga's American-Hindi short film Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra, secured a spot in the Live Action Short Film category. Check out the full list below. ‘Wicked’ Movie Review: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Make a Fun Combo in This Flashy but Tiresome Prequel (LatestLY Exclusive).
Oscars 2025 Nominations Full List
BEST PICTURE
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Jeremy Strong, Apprentice
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Substance
Anora (Sean Baker)
The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)
September 5
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Sing Sing
Wicked
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Emilia Perez
Flow
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
Vermiglio
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Daughters
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Once Upon a Time in Ukraine
A Swim Lesson
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Anuja
Dovecote
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
A Beautiful Man
In the Shadow of Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)
El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)
"Sick in the Head" from Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí, Adrian Louis Richard Mcleod, and Toddla T)
"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)
"Kiss the Sky" from The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi)
BEST SOUND
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Joker: Folie à Deux
Wicked
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST FILM EDITING
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Wicked
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Better Man
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Wicked.
When Will the Oscars 2025 Take Place?
The recent LA wildfires caused several events to be postponed. However, Academy CEO Bill Kramer, in a recent update, announced that the award show will go as planned. The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2. The event was hosted by talk show host Conan O'Brien. Oscars 2025 will air live on ABC TV at 7 PM ET /4 PM PT on ABC TV. Viewers can also stream it on platforms like Disney+ and Hulu.
