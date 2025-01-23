As Los Angeles continues to recover from the devastating wildfires, the award season marches on and the much-awaited nominations for the Oscars 2025 are finally out. The nominations were declared by actor-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang at a live presentation ceremony at the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills. For the unversed, the norms were previously scheduled for January 17 but had to be postponed due to devastating wildfires in LA. Nominees across all 24 categories were revealed today. Selena Gomez's Emilia Perez took the nominations by storm and earned 13 nods! Oscars 2025 Set for March 2! Academy CEO Bill Kramer Confirms Event Will Proceed As Planned Despite Los Angeles Wildfires Concerns.

Universal's hit musical Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, also secured multiple nominations, including Best Actress for Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for the "Positions" singer. Adrien Brody's The Brutalist earned eight nominations, including Best Actor for Brody and Best Director for Brady Corbet. Timothee Chalamet's Boby Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, picked up three nominations, including Best Actor for Chalamet. Guneet Monga's American-Hindi short film Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra, secured a spot in the Live Action Short Film category. Check out the full list below. ‘Wicked’ Movie Review: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Make a Fun Combo in This Flashy but Tiresome Prequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

Oscars 2025 Nominations Full List

BEST PICTURE

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Jeremy Strong, Apprentice

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Substance

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Wicked

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Emilia Perez

Flow

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

Vermiglio

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Daughters

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Once Upon a Time in Ukraine

A Swim Lesson

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Anuja

Dovecote

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

A Beautiful Man

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

"Sick in the Head" from Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí, Adrian Louis Richard Mcleod, and Toddla T)

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)

"Kiss the Sky" from The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi)

BEST SOUND

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST FILM EDITING

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Better Man

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Wicked.

The nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Um5Ba6mR0e — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SoDjnOAvaQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wx0TZIpUen — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/alubLsgmfc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/msQmTPtMqc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8m3MTlpnBH — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Word is out — these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PnkeWDhmtU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

The nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XgcB1WZDiY — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1WquDt7urH — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

True story — these are your Documentary Feature nominees... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CA44rrfPZ8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Film… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/R83hx36gT8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VaDWpHjiM8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature film nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/s0gGHZT2cO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4CRf3Ls0GW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QTbQepLb4z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

When Will the Oscars 2025 Take Place?

The recent LA wildfires caused several events to be postponed. However, Academy CEO Bill Kramer, in a recent update, announced that the award show will go as planned. The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2. The event was hosted by talk show host Conan O'Brien. Oscars 2025 will air live on ABC TV at 7 PM ET /4 PM PT on ABC TV. Viewers can also stream it on platforms like Disney+ and Hulu.

