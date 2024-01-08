Some of the First Time Winners at Golden Globes 2024! (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 81st Golden Globe awards has recently concluded from Los Angeles, and it was a big night for movies like Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie, and for shows like Succession, The Bear and Beef for taking home some of the big awards of the night. Most of the wins were predicted but still pleasant ones, though there were a couple of nice surprises along the way. And what's more there were some laudable first time winners of the Golden Globes too, including some very prolific actors and directors. Looking at you, Nolan! Golden Globes 2024 Winners: Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Succession, The Bear Won Big At 81st Golden Globe Awards - See Full List!

Yes, Christopher Nolan won his first ever Golden Globe award as Best Director at the Globes; he has received nine nominations till now. He also won another award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for Oppenheimer, so call that a double whammy. His lead actor, Cillian Murphy also won his first Golden Globe, again for Oppenheimer, this was his second nomination ever. And they weren't the only ones.

Check Out All the First Time Winners at Golden Globes 2024 Here:

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) - Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama

You're a #GoldenGlobes winner! Congrats on winning Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama for your role in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Uk9elJsRO1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) - Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone accepts the award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama! 💛✨ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dFpqVRFnr6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) - Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

The #GoldenGlobes ✨ winner ✨ for Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture is Da'Vine Joy Randolph! pic.twitter.com/9Aat7YD6FS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) - Best Director, Best Motion Picture – Drama

Congratulations on your 🏆 WIN 🏆 for Best Director – Motion Picture, Christopher Nolan! Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on @CBS and @paramountplus NOW! pic.twitter.com/JH9i5iRpXd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer) - Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson is a #GoldenGlobes winner for Oppenheimer! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/NYUnhugbUs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Kieran Culkin (Succession) - Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

An incredible win for Kieran Culkin! 👏 Taking home Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ISmqHQyANW — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) - Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Thrilled to see Ayo Edebiri WIN for Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series for The Bear! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pfNaYKvjsR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Steven Yeun (BEEF) - Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film

Steven Yeun accepts the award for Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for his remarkable performance in Beef 🏆 We're LIVE on @CBS and @paramountplus, tune in! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fzDGRD1Hnn — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Ali Wong (BEEF) - Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film

🌟 Ali Wong just won a Golden Globe for her performance in Beef 🌟 Congrats on winning Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/Mb8dLL8Xah — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) - Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

📺 💫 Matthew Macfadyen accepts the award for Best Supporting Male Actor - Television at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/qPHgQf58Kt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) - Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

🌟 The winner of Best Supporting Female Actor - Television is Elizabeth Debicki for her role in The Crown! Congratulations 🌟 Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on @CBS and @ParamountPlus now! pic.twitter.com/leps8Hxx0Q — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

So which of these first-timer winners were you rooting for the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

