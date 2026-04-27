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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | 'Governor The Silent Saviour': First Look Posters of Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma Unveiled Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. The makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' have unveiled new posters from the film, giving fans a fresh look at the actor's character.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): The makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' have unveiled new posters from the film, giving fans a fresh look at the actor's character.

On Monday, the makers took to Instagram to share the posters featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Adah Sharma along with a caption that read, "This was a war. There were no armies. Just one man... who refused to let a nation fall. GOVERNOR - The Silent Saviour in cinemas on 12th June, 2026."

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DXn5j0ck1oh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Earlier, the title of the film, backed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was revealed on Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, along with the first poster.

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The makers, earlier this month, unveiled the posters featuring Bajpayee. One poster showed the actor from the back, walking through a corridor while carrying a suitcase. It carried the tagline, "If I fail... India fails," hinting at a high-stakes story.

The film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and backed by Sunshine Pictures. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah.

The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar. 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' is set to release on June 12 later this year.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee was last seen in 'The Family Man Season 3'. Directed by Raj and DK, the show follows Srikant Tiwari, who finds himself in a difficult situation as he becomes the nation's "most wanted man." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)