Karan Johar’s Jibe at ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Animal’: Filmmaker Slams Bollywood’s ‘Big Alpha’ Trend and Hyper-Masculinity

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Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has voiced his concerns over the current state of Hindi cinema, criticising the industry's recent obsession with hyper-masculine, "testosterone-driven" narratives. In a candid conversation with The Week, the Dharma Productions head took a swipe at the "herd mentality" that has seen a surge in brooding, rugged male leads dominating the box office. Karan Johar Announces ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ Web Series; Reflects on Film’s Polarising 2006 Release.

Karan Johar Slams ‘Alpha Male’ Trend

Johar observed that the success of a few "alpha" male films has led to a barrage of copycat productions. He noted that the industry currently seems fixated on a very specific aesthetic for its leading men. “You will see 10 more high-octane testosterone movies where men are just walking in slow motion for no reason and going nowhere in particular... They’ll all have beards and they will all smoke. Apparently, that’s what women like to watch, or at least, that’s what the men think,” Johar remarked. The filmmaker’s comments come at a time when films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Aditya Dhar’s record-breaking Dhurandhar franchise have redefined commercial success through gritty, often violent, male-centric storytelling. While Johar has previously praised the performances in these films, he argued that theatrical spaces are losing out on the layered, nuanced narratives that are now predominantly found on OTT platforms.

Karan Johar Defends Kathak Scene

Johar also addressed the criticism he received for challenging traditional gender roles in his 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Specifically, he recalled the "barrage" of questions from audiences offended by a scene featuring a male character performing Kathak. “I had a whole barrage of mainstream audiences who asked, ‘How could you depict a man like that?’” he shared. “I am a born feminist and will always tell a feminist story.” Karan Johar Announces ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ Web Series; Reflects on Film’s Polarising 2006 Release.

Karan Johar Backs Romance Amid ‘Alpha’ Trend

Despite his critique of the industry’s growing “alpha” trend, Karan Johar continues to champion romance with his upcoming film Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, directed by Vivek Soni and slated for a May 22, 2026 release after a delay. Expanding his diverse slate, Johar is also backing Nagzilla, a quirky creature-comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba featuring Kartik Aaryan, while the much-loved talk show Koffee With Karan is set to return with Season 9 during Diwali 2026. As Bollywood leans toward hyper-masculine narratives, Johar’s mix of romantic storytelling and experimental projects positions him as a strong counterforce, offering fresh and varied content to audiences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Week), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).