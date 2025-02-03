Washington DC [US], February 3 (ANI): Pop superstar Shakira is celebrating her 48th birthday today and is set to perform at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The singer teased fans with rehearsal photos ahead of her big performance, showing off some of her signature dance moves.

On Saturday, the three-time Grammy winner shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her practice for the event on Instagram, as reported by People. She showed off some of her signature dance moves in behind-the-pictures of her practice for the debut performance at the Los Angeles.

In one photo, Shakira grabs her hair while in another, she gets down low and shows off her flexibility on a rehearsal mat.

The singer has donned an all-white outfit which includes white trousers and a crop top.

"I'm coming back to the Grammys stage and on my birthday! See you tomorrow night. #GRAMMYs." wrote Shakira.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is one of several musicians who is set to take the stage at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. As per the report of People, the lineup of live performers, as previously announced by the Recording Academy, also includes Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims.

Shakira was also nominated for an award at the ceremony. The singer is up for best Latin pop album for her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Released in March 2024, the record -- which translates to Women Don't Cry Anymore -- marked her first album release in seven years.

She previously took home the Best Latin Pop Album in 2018 for El Dorado and 2001 for Shakira - MTV Unplugged, plus a win for Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album in 2006 for Fijacion Oral Vol. 1, reported People.

Shakira will hit her North American leg of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in 2025. It was reportedly postponed earlier. It will now kick off in May and run through June and includes several added stadium shows to accommodate more fans.

This year Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 3. It will witness pop sensation Taylor Swif presenting the award in one of the categories. (ANI)

