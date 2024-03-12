Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Indian classical musician Bickram Ghosh released yet another song from his album, 'Glorious India,' featuring the powerful anthem 'Veer.'

With 'Glorious India,' Bickram Ghosh weaves together a tapestry of melodies that pay homage to the rich heritage and spirit of the nation.

The music anthem features Grammy winner Rakesh Chaurasia, Violinist Kumaresh Rajagopalan, Mridangam, Sekhar, all percussion instruments, Bickram Ghosh, Keyboard Programming: Kunal Das, Drums by Arun Kumar, electric guitar: John Paul, Mixing: Bishwadeep Chatterjee, Mastering: Barry Phillips.

The song is produced by his production house Eternal Sounds along with Utsav Parekh, Mayank Jalan, and Gaurang Jalan.

Chaurasia has featured in the album 'As We Speak' - a collaborative effort with American banjo legend Bela Fleck, double bassist Edgar Meyer and Padma Vibushan table player Zakir Hussain.

Nominated for the Grammys in three categories -Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, Best Instrumental Composition, and Best Global Music Performance 'As we Speak' won in the Best Contemporary Instrumental and Best Global Music Performance categories.

Chaurasia, who studied under his iconic uncle, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, follows the illustrious lineage of the Maihar Gharana. (ANI)

