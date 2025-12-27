New Delhi, December 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared glimpses of his interaction with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, honouring the courage, talent and sacrifice of young Indian heroes. The interaction took place during the Veer Bal Diwas programme held on Friday, where President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious awards to the children.

The awardees were selected from 18 states and Union Territories in recognition of their exceptional courage and outstanding contributions across various fields. During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Vaka Lakshmi Pragnika, a Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipient who represented India at the World School Chess competition and won a gold medal for the country.

PM Modi With Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees

नई दिल्ली के भारत मंडपम में वीर बाल दिवस के कार्यक्रम में हमारे नौनिहालों के जोश और उत्साह ने नई ऊर्जा से भर दिया। pic.twitter.com/GSFqkeZdBZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2025

इस बार देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से आए 20 बच्चों को प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया है। आज उनसे संवाद कर अत्यंत प्रसन्नता हुई है। pic.twitter.com/Q8NthIIXUA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2025

Youngsters presented a mesmerising performance at the programme earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tS7bGPM8Bm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2025

Addressing a programme on Veer Baal Diwas. We remember the exemplary courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. https://t.co/kQPb0RmaIj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2025

She spoke about her ambition of becoming a top chess player and also shared light-hearted details from her childhood, including her fondness for ladyfingers. The Prime Minister was also deeply moved by the performance of Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte from Mizoram, another recipient of the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, who sang patriotic songs during the programme. Her rendition of 'Vande Mataram' left the Prime Minister visibly spellbound.

PM Modi also interacted with Shravan Singh, a young boy from Firozpur (Punjab) who earned widespread appreciation during Operation Sindoor for assisting Indian soldiers. Singh recounted how he selflessly helped the soldiers by bringing them milk, tea, lassi and ice every day during the operation.

The Prime Minister asked him whether the soldiers still remembered him, to which Shravan replied, "Yes, sir, they do." When asked what inspired him to help the soldiers, the young boy said, "I like doing that. When I grow up, I want to become an Army officer and serve the country."

Another awardee, Arnav Anupriya Maharshi, a young innovator, shared two Made in India technological solutions with the Prime Minister. He spoke about an AI-based software that analyses finger movements and provides real-time feedback for patients suffering from paralysis and cerebral palsy. He also highlighted the development of a smart wrist device designed to assist in full hand rehabilitation.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with Kumari Jyoti, a Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipient who is a para-athlete and an Under-20 Asian medallist. She spoke about her journey in sports, the support she received from her family, and her aspiration to win a Paralympic gold medal for India.

The programme also featured a segment highlighting the historical legacy and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh. The event concluded with the Prime Minister paying tributes to the Sahibzades and congratulating the award-winning children for their inspiring achievements.

