New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Indian music composer Ricky Kej, who was yesterday lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second Grammy win, on Friday, shared a social media post, enquiring the PM about his anti-ageing "secret".

Ricky took to his Twitter handle and posted two pictures featuring him and PM Modi along with the Grammy trophy. While the first image was from 2015, when Ricky won his first Grammy, the second one was from their recent meet.

Also Read | Maisie Williams Birthday Special: 7 Wise Things Said by the Game of Thrones Actress That You Need To Know.

In the tweet that accompanied the images, the ace musician compared how in the past seven years he has aged a lot with his hair and beard turning grey, while the PM has remained the same.

He wrote, "7 year challenge!! Pic 1: 2015 when I won my 1st Grammy. Pic 2: 2022 when I won 2nd Grammy. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji looks EXACTLY the same.. but I have aged a lot :-) hahahaha. What is your secret sir?? @PMOIndia."

Also Read | '90s Fashion Trends in India: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Other Actresses That Are Bringing '90s Style Back in Style!.

On Thursday, the PM had personally met the Bengaluru-based musician and in a tweet stated, "Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

On April 3, Kej took home his second trophy at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. He bagged the award along with Stewart Copeland for 'Devine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category.

His previous Grammy win came in 2015 for his album, 'Winds of Samsara'. Based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, 'Winds of Samsara' was a runaway success and debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard New Age Albums chart, a first for a person of Indian origin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)