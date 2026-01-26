New Delhi, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again broke the protocol and continued his Republic Day tradition by walking down the Kartavya Path after the conclusion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. He walked quite a distance and greeted enthusiastic attendees seated in enclosures. The people erupted into cheers and clapped as he passed by. With tricolour in hands, chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the attendees greeted the Prime Minister with sparkling eyes, seeing the Prime Minister with overwhelming patriotism.

Children climbed on chairs to catch a glimpse of PM Modi with smiling faces. He then boarded his car and waved to the excited people who were heard shouting 'Modi-Modi' slogans as he moved ahead down the Kartavya Path.

PM Modi Walks Down Kartavya Path, Greets People After Conclusion of Republic Day Celebrations

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people who arrived at Kartavya Path to watch the 77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 Parade (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/1rWlqLCVYS — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

Wearing a red-colored tie-and-dye traditional turban with golden peacock feathers motifs, PM Modi also continued his tradition of making the headgear a hallmark of his Republic Day celebrations.

PM Modi also crossed over to the other side of the Kartavya Path, where the excited crowd greeted him and captured the moment with photographs. This is not the first time the Prime Minister has broken the protocol. He has been doing it since 2015.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the celebrations by unfurling the national flag and led the nation in commemorating the historic day. The National Flag was unfurled amidst the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a thunderous 21-gun salute performed using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also witnessed the historic celebrations as the Chief Guests for the Republic Day. Meanwhile, Operation Sindoor took the centre stage at the parade with a powerful show of joint military might.

Indian Air Force helicopters flying with the flag of Operation Sindoor marked a striking moment during the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Monday, paying tribute to India’s decisive military action last year against high-value terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Tri-Services tableau of the Indian Defence Forces, themed ‘Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness', was also showcased on the occasion. The tableau symbolised the collective strength, unity and seamless integration of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force in safeguarding the nation’s security.

Adding to the display, the Integrated Operational Centre (IOC) highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, underlining the coordinated and synchronised efforts of the Indian armed forces during the mission. As depicted through the glass-enclosed Integrated Operational Centre, the operation was effectively planned, guided and monitored by the national and military leadership.

Strong inter-service coordination and active support from the local population were identified as crucial factors behind the success of the operation. A fusion of 'VIRASAT, VIVIDHTA AUR VIKAS' was projected as a defining feature of Operation Sindoor.

While the BRAHMOS missile system delivered decisive strikes on enemy targets, the Akash missile systems and the S-400 air defence network provided a robust protective shield for civilian populations under the concept of the 'SUDARSHAN CHAKRA'. Under the Combat Support Elements segment of the tableau, Divyastra was displayed alongside Shaktibaan.

