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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Greta Lee, Wagner Moura Starrer 'The Last House' Gets Release Date Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Actor Greta Lee and Wagner Moura's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'The Last House' has secured a release date, with Netflix announcing that the film will premiere on August 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Washington DC [US], April 28 (ANI): Actor Greta Lee and Wagner Moura's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'The Last House' has secured a release date, with Netflix announcing that the film will premiere on August 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the project was previously titled '11817' before being renamed 'The Last House'. The film also stars Riley Chung, Emma Ho, Alexander Noah Sosnowski and Gabriel Barbosa.

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'The Last House' centres on a family of four who find themselves trapped inside their home, struggling with dwindling resources while confronting a mysterious presence that prevents them from escaping. The streaming platform has also unveiled the film's first-look images.

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Leterrier, known for directing Fast X and Now You See Me, helmed the film from a script by Matthew Robinson, whose previous work includes Love and Monsters.

The film is backed by Chernin Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment, with Leterrier producing alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson and Oly Obst. Executive producers include Thomas Benski, Cecile Gaget, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Damian Anderson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee's recent credits include Past Lives, 'Tron: Ares' and 'A House of Dynamite'. She has also appeared in series such as Russian Doll and The Morning Show, the latter earning her an Emmy nomination. Her upcoming projects include voice roles in Toy Story 5 and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Moura, meanwhile, earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in 'The Secret Agent'. His past work includes films such as Civil War and The Gray Man, along with series like Narcos, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Dope Thief, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)