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Bollywood Bollywood Yash Raj Films Announces INR 150 Crore Entry Into Micro-Dramas; Akshaye Widhani To Lead YRF’s New D2C Streaming App Yash Raj Films is set to revolutionise Indian digital content with a INR 150 crore investment in micro-dramas and a proprietary D2C app. Led by CEO Akshaye Widhani and creative head Saugata Mukherjee, the move marks a strategic shift for the studio behind 'Saiyaara' as it explores the mobile-first storytelling models popularised in China.

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In a move that marks a seismic shift for India’s most storied production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced its entry into the rapidly expanding micro-drama sector. Historically a staunch guardian of the traditional theatrical experience, the Aditya Chopra-led studio is now pivoting toward a mobile-first, digital-future strategy that includes the launch of its own direct-to-consumer (D2C) application. Yash Raj Films Partners With Netflix: From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘DDLJ’ and ‘Mohabbatein’ to Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, OTT Giant To Bring Bollywood’s Best to Global Audiences.

YRF Plans

According to Bollywood Hungama, confirm that YRF has earmarked INR 150 crores for this new vertical. This capital will be split between high-quality content creation and the technical development of a proprietary app designed to host the slate. The move is inspired by the explosive success of micro-dramas in China, a market currently valued at over USD 5-6 billion USD. Characterised by episodes lasting only a few minutes and supported by scalable micropayment models, the format currently engages upwards of 600 million viewers globally.

YRF Launches New Digital Vertical

Yash Raj Films is set to expand its digital footprint with a new micro-drama vertical led by CEO Akshaye Widhani, who recently delivered a major success with Saiyaara, the studio’s most profitable film in its 50-year history. Strengthening its creative vision, YRF has onboarded Saugata Mukherjee, former content head at SonyLIV, to oversee development across the upcoming slate. The strategy includes a diverse mix of content formats such as high-intensity micro-dramas with short, engaging episodes, long-form streaming shows, and direct-to-app films tailored exclusively for the YRF platform. This move signals YRF’s push toward innovative storytelling and a stronger presence in the evolving digital entertainment space. UK PM Keir Starmer Announces Yash Raj Films’ Three Major Productions in the UK From 2026 – Exclusive Details Inside.

YRF Expands Beyond Romance Genre

This announcement comes on the heels of another shocking development, YRF’s venture into the horror genre. Traditionally, Aditya Chopra has avoided horror, but the recent influx of new leadership signals a "birth of a vision" for the studio. By building a direct relationship with the consumer through its own app, YRF is seeking to insulate itself from the volatility of third-party streaming platforms and traditional box-office cycles. As the studio that once defined the "Big Bollywood Romance" moves into micro-payments and jump-scares, the rest of the Indian film industry is expected to follow suit in exploring what is currently touted as the most profitable content model in the world.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Hungama), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).