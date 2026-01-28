New York [US], January 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Guy Ritchie's war-action film 'In the Grey,' starring Henry Cavill, has finally received a release date.

The movie will hit theaters on April 10, adding another big title to the spring 2026 cinema lineup.

In the Grey is written and directed by Guy Ritchie and produced by Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson for Toff Guy, along with John Friedberg for Black Bear and Dave Caplan for C2. Black Bear has taken over the film's U.S. theatrical release after earlier plans with Lionsgate were changed. Lionsgate will still handle the movie's digital and pay-TV release.

The war-action film is set to clash with other releases, including The Christophers, You, Me & Tuscany, an untitled Shudder Films project, and an untitled GKids movie.

The film Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez, Rosamund Pike, Fisher Stevens, and Kristofer Hivju.

The story follows a secret team of elite operatives who work in the shadows. They are sent on a risky mission to steal back a billion-dollar fortune taken by a ruthless ruler. What starts as a tough heist soon turns into a full-scale fight for survival, filled with danger, tricks, and strategy.

Black Bear's U.S. Distribution President Benjamin Kramer spoke about the film and praised Ritchie's style, saying the movie brings together action, sharp writing, and a powerful cast.

"Guy is one of the all-time greats when it comes to creating action as fun as it is gripping. In the Grey features every ounce of his trademark style and wit, not to mention a hugely talented cast led by Jake, Henry, and Eiza. We are thankful to our partners at Lionsgate, whose flexibility and collaboration have been instrumental in bringing this together. We look forward to continuing to work with them as we bring this great film to audiences," Benjamin Kramer, president of U.S. distribution at Black Bear, said in a statement on Tuesday, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In the Grey is also part of Black Bear's upcoming film slate, which includes other action projects set for release in 2026. (ANI)

