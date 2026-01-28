In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry, superstar vocalist Arijit Singh officially announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27, 2026. The 38-year-old artist, whose voice has defined a generation of Bollywood music, shared the news via social media, stating he will no longer accept new film assignments. Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing at 38, Thanks Fans in Emotional Instagram Post (View Post).

While he plans to complete existing contracts and continue independent musical exploration, the announcement marks a seismic shift for the commercial music landscape.

How Much Does Arijit Singh Charge Per Song?

Arijit Singh’s market value has been a point of fascination for years, reflecting his status as the most bankable voice in the industry. For film playback, Singh typically charged between INR 8 lakh and INR 10 lakh per song. However, for high-budget productions or specific corporate collaborations, his fees were known to scale significantly higher, reaching up to INR 25 lakh per track.

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement from Playback Singing - View Statement

In a recent revelation, veteran music composer Monty Sharma spoke to Hindustan Times about the staggering evolution of Singh's earnings. Sharma recalled the singer's early days when he would sit in the studio for six hours straight, dedicated to the craft without a single break. Today, the scale has changed entirely, with Sharma noting that Singh now commands a "whopping" INR 2 crore for a single live performance. This leap is largely attributed to the "humongous" money generated by YouTube and OTT platforms, which has increased artist exposure globally.

Arijit Singh's Net Worth

Despite his famously modest lifestyle in his hometown of Jiaganj, West Bengal, Singh’s professional success has translated into an estimated net worth of INR 414 crore (USD 50 million) as of 2026. His wealth is built on a diverse portfolio, including an estimated annual income of INR 70 crore fueled by performance fees, royalties, and digital streaming milestones.

The singer's real estate holdings are equally impressive, featuring several luxury apartments in Mumbai's Versova area and a premium residence in Navi Mumbai valued at approximately INR 8 crore. On the digital front, he recently cemented his financial and cultural dominance by becoming the most-followed artist on Spotify globally, surpassing international icons like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Arijit Singh's Best Works

Singh's career is anchored by a versatility that transitioned effortlessly from melancholic ballads to power anthems. His 2013 breakthrough, "Tum Hi Ho" (Aashiqui 2), remains the definitive romantic anthem of the decade. Other standout works include "Channa Mereya", "Agar Tum Saath Ho", "Kesariya" and "Laal Ishq".

The Goat?

Upcoming Projects

Fans of the singer will still have opportunities to hear his voice throughout 2026 as he completes his final recorded tracks. Singh clarified that he is "calling it off" regarding new assignments, but he remains committed to finishing his current slate, which includes tracks for major upcoming releases like

