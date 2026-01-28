Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni, known spiritually as Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri, has announced her resignation from the position of Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara. In a formal statement issued on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Kulkarni cited a desire to pursue an independent spiritual path free from institutional titles and hierarchies. ‘Mera Dawood Ibrahim Se Koi Lena Dena Nahi’: Actress-Turned-Spiritual Guru Mamta Kulkarni Issues Clarification After Viral Video Shows Her Defending Underworld Don – WATCH.

In a statement shared on her Instagram handle on Tuesday (January 27), Kulkarni clarified that her decision to step down was voluntary and made in a "proper state of mind." She emphasised that her spiritual journey has reached a stage where formal recognition is no longer necessary.

"My spiritual knowledge will flow like J Krishnamurti," Kulkarni stated, referencing the renowned philosopher. "Truth doesn't need clothes or stature."

She further explained that her resignation was influenced by the philosophy of her guru, Shree Chaitanya Gangagiri Nath, who reportedly never accepted formal designations during his lifetime.

Mamta Kulkarni Addresses Rumours of Internal Discord

The resignation comes amid a backdrop of significant controversy. Recently, the Kinnar Akhara had reportedly moved to expel Kulkarni following her public criticism of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand. Kulkarni had questioned the seer's use of a palanquin during the Magh Mela, suggesting that "a guru should be responsible, not stubborn."

Despite these tensions, Kulkarni’s statement maintained a neutral tone toward the organisation's leadership. She specifically noted she had "no qualms" with Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and expressed gratitude for the respect previously bestowed upon her.

From Bollywood to Sanyas

Mamta Kulkarni was a prominent figure in 1990s Hindi cinema, starring in hits such as Karan Arjun and Sabse Bada Khiladi. After disappearing from the public eye for over two decades, she re-emerged in early 2025 at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

During that event, she was initiated into the Kinnar Akhara, performed the pind daan ritual, and was consecrated as a Mahamandaleshwar a high-ranking spiritual title. Her transition was met with both curiosity and criticism due to her past and previous legal controversies, all of which she has maintained were resolved or dismissed. Mamta Kulkarni Visits Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal As Sadhvi, Donates Stone (Watch Videos).

Future Plans

Moving forward, Kulkarni intends to continue her spiritual practices in private. She stated that she would share her knowledge "wherever and whenever needed," but will do so independently of any specific group, party, or organisation. "I have lived 25 years in an aesthetic life and will practice the same in silence," she concluded.

