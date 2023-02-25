The fiance of Eminem's daughter has revealed how he asked the iconic rapper's blessing to marry Hailie Jade Mathers Scott. According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the 27-year-old's longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock finally popped the all-important question earlier this month following six years of dating. During the latest episode of his fiancée's 'Just a Little Shady' podcast, McClintock explained, "Over the holidays, I was looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious." Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Evan McClintock.

McClintock admitted that he had been thinking about proposing since last summer, but it wasn't until February 4 that he finally got down on one knee. Page Six reported, he claimed that it was the ideal opportunity to sneak Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, away for a moment to ask him for his blessing because the rapper's daughter's birthday is on Christmas Day. Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Opens Up About Growing Up with Famous Father.

"I saw your dad go downstairs, and I'm like, 'I gotta do it right now, or I'm not doing it today, and I'm gonna have to schedule another time,'" McClintock recalled, adding, "So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and I made it happen." Hailie announced the pair's engagement in a sweet Instagram post, writing, "casual weekend recap... 2.4.23," as the pair popped champagne. The pair first laid eyes on one another back in 2016 at Michigan State University, as per Page Six.