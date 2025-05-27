The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) took place in Las Vegas on Monday, May 26. The 51st edition of the annual award ceremony was hosted by none other than pop icon Jennifer Lopez. The 55-year-old singer-actress also put out a racy performance with some headline-grabbing moments that left the internet talking. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who basically dominated 2024 with his much-talked-about beef with Drake, led the nominations with 10 nods. However, Billie Eilish was the biggest winner of the night, winning in all seven categories in which she was nominated. On the other hand, Taylor Swift, who holds the record for the most wins in AMA history, didn't receive any awards despite six nominations. Indeed, a sad day for Swifties. BTS' RM took home the Favourite K-Pop Artiste award, beating BLACKPINK's Rose and Stray Kids among others. AMAs 2025: Nora Fatehi Oozes Oomph in Leopard Print Dress at 51st American Music Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas (Watch Video).

The winners across all categories were determined according to fan votes, which were based on metrics like streaming numbers, album sales, radio play and tour grosses. Pop icon Beyonce won the Favourite Country Female Artiste and Favourite Country Album for "Cowboy Carter", her first AMA win in the country category. 'Rap God' Eminem won Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artiste of the year Favourite Male Pop Artiste was won by Bruno Mars. Check out the full winners list below.

2025 American Music Awards 2025 Winners

Favourite K-pop Artiste: BTS’ RM

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Reacts to Her Artiste of the Year Win at AMAs 2025

Album of the Year: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish

Song of the Year: “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

Collaboration of the Year: “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams

Social Song of the Year: “Anxiety” by Doechii

Favourite Touring Artiste: Billie Eilish

Favourite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favourite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favourite Pop Song: “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

Favourite Pop Album: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish

Favourite Music Video: “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artiste: Eminem

Eminem Takes Home Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artiste

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Hip-Hop Song: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Favourite Hip-Hop Album: “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)” by Eminem

Favourite Male R&B Artiste: The Weeknd

The Weeknd Thanks AMAs for Recognising Him As the Favourite Male R&B Artiste

Favourite Female R&B Artiste: SZA

Favourite R&B Song: “Saturn” by SZA

Favourite R&B Album: “Hurry Up Tomorrow” by The Weeknd

Favourite Rock Artiste: Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Rock Song: “The Emptiness Machine” by Linkin Park

Favourite Rock Album: “Clancy” by Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favourite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favourite Latin Duo or Group: Julion Alvarez y su Norteno Banda

Favourite Latin Song: “Soltera” by Shakira

Favourite Latin Album: “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” by Bad Bunny

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artiste: Lady Gaga

Favourite Afrobeats Artiste: Tyla

Favourite Touring Artiste: Billie Eilish

Favourite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends Season 2

Janet Jackson Wins AMAs 2025 Icon Award

The AMAs 2025 also saw music legend Janet Jackson honoured with the prestigious Icon Award. During her acceptance speech, the 59-year-old said, "I am so honoured. I am so grateful. I mean no disrespect in any way, but I don't consider myself an icon."

