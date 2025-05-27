The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) took place in Las Vegas on Monday, May 26. The 51st edition of the annual award ceremony was hosted by none other than pop icon Jennifer Lopez. The 55-year-old singer-actress also put out a racy performance with some headline-grabbing moments that left the internet talking. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who basically dominated 2024 with his much-talked-about beef with Drake, led the nominations with 10 nods. However, Billie Eilish was the biggest winner of the night, winning in all seven categories in which she was nominated. On the other hand, Taylor Swift, who holds the record for the most wins in AMA history, didn't receive any awards despite six nominations. Indeed, a sad day for Swifties. BTS' RM took home the Favourite K-Pop Artiste award, beating BLACKPINK's Rose and Stray Kids among others. AMAs 2025: Nora Fatehi Oozes Oomph in Leopard Print Dress at 51st American Music Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas (Watch Video).
The winners across all categories were determined according to fan votes, which were based on metrics like streaming numbers, album sales, radio play and tour grosses. Pop icon Beyonce won the Favourite Country Female Artiste and Favourite Country Album for "Cowboy Carter", her first AMA win in the country category. 'Rap God' Eminem won Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artiste of the year Favourite Male Pop Artiste was won by Bruno Mars. Check out the full winners list below.
2025 American Music Awards 2025 Winners
Favourite K-pop Artiste: BTS’ RM
Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Reacts to Her Artiste of the Year Win at AMAs 2025
Album of the Year: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish
Song of the Year: “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish
Collaboration of the Year: “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams
Social Song of the Year: “Anxiety” by Doechii
Favourite Touring Artiste: Billie Eilish
Favourite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
Favourite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish
Favourite Pop Song: “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish
Favourite Pop Album: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish
Favourite Music Video: “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artiste: Eminem
Eminem Takes Home Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artiste
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite Hip-Hop Song: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
Favourite Hip-Hop Album: “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)” by Eminem
Favourite Male R&B Artiste: The Weeknd
The Weeknd Thanks AMAs for Recognising Him As the Favourite Male R&B Artiste
Favourite Female R&B Artiste: SZA
Favourite R&B Song: “Saturn” by SZA
Favourite R&B Album: “Hurry Up Tomorrow” by The Weeknd
Favourite Rock Artiste: Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Rock Song: “The Emptiness Machine” by Linkin Park
Favourite Rock Album: “Clancy” by Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Favourite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
Favourite Latin Duo or Group: Julion Alvarez y su Norteno Banda
Favourite Latin Song: “Soltera” by Shakira
Favourite Latin Album: “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” by Bad Bunny
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artiste: Lady Gaga
Favourite Afrobeats Artiste: Tyla
Favourite Touring Artiste: Billie Eilish
Favourite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends Season 2
Janet Jackson Wins AMAs 2025 Icon Award
The AMAs 2025 also saw music legend Janet Jackson honoured with the prestigious Icon Award. During her acceptance speech, the 59-year-old said, "I am so honoured. I am so grateful. I mean no disrespect in any way, but I don't consider myself an icon."
