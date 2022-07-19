Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade recently opened up about her "cool" childhood experience as the daughter of the American rap legend.

According to E! News, she spoke about her experience in the debut episode of her 'Just A Little Shady' podcast.

Hailie explained, "casual, normal conversations" included inviting her childhood best friend (also co-host) Brittany Ednie, along on his tour bus whenever the 'Lose Yourself' rapper traveled.

"It's so fun to look back...thinking back as an adult, I'm like, 'Wow, that's so, so surreal'. And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, 'Holy crap, that was cool,"' the 26-year-old said during the episode.

As Brittany put it, those instances with her BFF are ones she'll always treasure. "'I remember going on [Eminem's tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now. At the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. We didn't know any better," Brittany explained.

Hailie's memories of her early years offer a rare glimpse into the relationship the influencer has with her dad. In addition to their rides across the country, the pair also recalled a trip to Disney World during their adolescence that sounds like every kid's dream.

"That was so fun. I always like think about that time. We went to Florida--my dad was working on something--and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us," Hailie shared, as per E! News. (ANI)

