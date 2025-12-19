Vir Das is back on the big screens with his directorial debut Hindi film Happy Patel. Produced by Aamir Khan, the makers have finally released the film's trailer after a humorous announcement video a few weeks ago. Aamir Khan Pokes Fun at His Creative Control Obsession in Hilarious Promo Video for ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ With Vir Das (Watch Video).

Vir Das will play the lead in the upcoming film Happy Patel, as an agent sent on a mission in India. The movie is also jointly directed by Kavi Shastri and produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Watch ‘Happy Patel’ Trailer:

The trailer for this comedy film opens with Vir Das assembling a rifle but forgetting to include the trigger, highlighting one of the reasons he failed the MI7 exam seven times.

It was followed by a confidential mission assignment in Goa. Unknown to the culture and traditions of India, Vir Das faces numerous problems, ranging from being tortured by Mona Singh's character to fighting Imran Khan in a slow-motion aerial battle

Aamir Khan is also set to play a cameo in the movie. He was seen chasing people with a car and firing a gun. The film is set to release in theatres on January 19, 2026.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "GAONWALONNNNN. He is a chef, he is an agent (kind of), he is a hero (probably), and he is HAPPY PATEL! Meet our Khatarnak Jasoos in theatres from 16th January."

The project has been generating buzz in the entertainment industry since the makers announced the movie featuring Aamir Khan and Vir Das.

The clip shows Khan questioning Das about his filmmaking choices, particularly his approach to action sequences, romance, and even an item number.

The video begins with Khan beating up Vir, annoyed that every time they talk, someone inevitably brings up his "one flop film".

The scene then cuts to a flashback, where Aamir is already frustrated with Vir for making a spy film that is supposedly a "flop" and lacks decent action and "romance".

He then mentions how the film's romance revolves around the heroine slapping him, to which Vir responds, "Everyone loves dominance in 2025."

Aamir then questions why Vir chose to play the 'item girl' himself instead of having a proper special number, as he originally suggested.

Vir defends his decision, saying he made an "offbeat" film, but Aamir retorts that he only says that in interviews.

When Vir mentions Laal Singh Chaddha being a flop, he gets beaten up for it. To their surprise, the audience erupts in applause, and Aamir quickly pretends everything is fine. He even claims that all the things he criticised Vir for were actually his ideas from the start.

Aamir Khan Productions has previously backed critically acclaimed films, including Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and Secret Superstar.