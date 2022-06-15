Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] (ANI), June 15 (ANI): Actor Esha Deol Takhtani, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her recent trip with her mother, veteran actor Hema Malini, in which the duo can be seen twinning in white and woollen hats.

Sharing a group of pictures Esha captioned, "Just an all girls trip! My mamma on holiday with us".

In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo can be seen posing in a carpet shop at an undisclosed location, twinning in white and red Turkish woollen tops. While Esha can be seen in a white one-piece dress, on the other hand, Hema Malini can be seen in a white striped top and blue jeans. She complimented her look with a piece of statement jewellery.

The "All girls trip" pictures went viral over social media minutes after being shared by the actor herself, as the mother-daughter duo can be seen having a lot of fun together on the trip.

Esha Gupta has been quite an active Instagram user and always shares her day-to-day routine with her fans. Earlier too, Esha Deol Takhtani went on various trips with her mother Hema Malini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Deol Takhtani was last seen in the web series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' opposite Ajay Devgn after a long time. The series streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. (ANI)

